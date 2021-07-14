Geodrill (TSE:GEO) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Geodrill Limited (TSE:GEO) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$2.62. Geodrill shares last traded at C$2.58, with a volume of 7,430 shares.

Separately, Cormark boosted their price objective on shares of Geodrill from C$2.75 to C$3.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.23, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of C$116.67 million and a P/E ratio of 7.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$2.53.

Geodrill (TSE:GEO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C$0.10. The firm had revenue of C$38.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$33.83 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Geodrill Limited will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Victoria Kay Prentice sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.52, for a total transaction of C$50,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 96,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$241,920.

Geodrill Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides mineral exploration drilling services to mining companies in West Africa, Zambia, and Peru. It offers reverse circulation, core, air-core, deep directional, reverse circulation grade control, water borehole, underground, mine blast hole, and horizontal drilling services.

