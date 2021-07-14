Geodrill (TSE:GEO) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Geodrill Limited (TSE:GEO) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$2.62. Geodrill shares last traded at C$2.58, with a volume of 7,430 shares.
Separately, Cormark boosted their price objective on shares of Geodrill from C$2.75 to C$3.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.23, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of C$116.67 million and a P/E ratio of 7.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$2.53.
In related news, Senior Officer Victoria Kay Prentice sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.52, for a total transaction of C$50,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 96,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$241,920.
About Geodrill (TSE:GEO)
Geodrill Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides mineral exploration drilling services to mining companies in West Africa, Zambia, and Peru. It offers reverse circulation, core, air-core, deep directional, reverse circulation grade control, water borehole, underground, mine blast hole, and horizontal drilling services.
Featured Story: Dogs of the Dow
Receive News & Ratings for Geodrill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Geodrill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.