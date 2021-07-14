Geoffrey M. Price Sells 50,000 Shares of Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) Stock

Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) COO Geoffrey M. Price sold 50,000 shares of Oak Street Health stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.78, for a total value of $2,889,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSE OSH traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $56.87. 678,030 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,399,618. Oak Street Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.11 and a 12-month high of $66.31. The company has a current ratio of 4.11, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $59.02.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.06). Oak Street Health had a negative return on equity of 60.50% and a negative net margin of 24.18%. The business had revenue of $296.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.40 million. Oak Street Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Oak Street Health, Inc. will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on OSH shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Oak Street Health in a report on Friday, May 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Oak Street Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Oak Street Health in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.36.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Oak Street Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $582,000. FIL Ltd lifted its position in Oak Street Health by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 153,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,391,000 after buying an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Oak Street Health by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 13,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,000 after buying an additional 3,750 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Oak Street Health by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 66,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,041,000 after buying an additional 14,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Oak Street Health by 54.2% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after buying an additional 6,013 shares during the last quarter. 77.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

