George J. Christ Sells 35,570 Shares of Altair Engineering Inc. (NYSE:ALTR) Stock

Altair Engineering Inc. (NYSE:ALTR) major shareholder George J. Christ sold 35,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.98, for a total transaction of $2,346,908.60. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of NYSE ALTR opened at $68.52 on Wednesday. Altair Engineering Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.21 and a 52-week high of $72.15.

About Altair Engineering

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions in the areas of simulation, high-performance computing, data analytics, and artificial intelligence worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services. Its software segment includes solvers and optimization technology products, high-performance computing software applications and hardware products, modeling and visualization tools, data analytics and analysis products, and IoT platform and analytics tools, as well as support and complementary software products.

