George J. Christ Sells 35,570 Shares of Altair Engineering Inc. (NYSE:ALTR) Stock

Altair Engineering Inc. (NYSE:ALTR) major shareholder George J. Christ sold 35,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.98, for a total transaction of $2,346,908.60. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Shares of NYSE ALTR opened at $68.52 on Wednesday. Altair Engineering Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.21 and a 52-week high of $72.15.
About Altair Engineering
Featured Story: Trading Strategy Methods and Types
Receive News & Ratings for Altair Engineering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altair Engineering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.