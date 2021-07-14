George W. Lloyd Sells 70,000 Shares of Royalty Pharma plc (NYSE:RPRX) Stock

Royalty Pharma plc (NYSE:RPRX) EVP George W. Lloyd sold 70,000 shares of Royalty Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.49, for a total transaction of $3,254,300.00.

Shares of RPRX opened at $41.77 on Wednesday. Royalty Pharma plc has a fifty-two week low of $34.80 and a fifty-two week high of $53.23.

Royalty Pharma Company Profile

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

