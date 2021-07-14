Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $41.00 price target on the textile maker’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 17.88% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Gildan Activewear Inc. is a manufacturer and marketer of premium quality branded basic activewear for sale principally into the wholesale imprinted activewear segment of the North American apparel market. The company sells premium quality 100% cotton T-shirts and premium quality sweatshirts, in a variety of weights, sizes, colors and styles, as blanks, which are ultimately decorated with designs and logos for sale to consumers. “

Get Gildan Activewear alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Gildan Activewear from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Gildan Activewear from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on Gildan Activewear from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.57.

GIL stock opened at $34.78 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.75, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Gildan Activewear has a twelve month low of $14.99 and a twelve month high of $38.50. The company has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -248.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.77.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The textile maker reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $589.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $512.43 million. Gildan Activewear had a negative net margin of 1.30% and a positive return on equity of 3.11%. On average, analysts predict that Gildan Activewear will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIL. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 20.6% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,998 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,019 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Gildan Activewear by 18,894.1% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,229 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 3,212 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Gildan Activewear during the first quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Gildan Activewear in the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

About Gildan Activewear

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil by Gildan, Alstyle, Prim + Preux, and GoldToe brands.

Read More: Elliott Wave Theory

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gildan Activewear (GIL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Gildan Activewear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gildan Activewear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.