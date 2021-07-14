Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) PT Set at $95.03 by Morgan Stanley

Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) has been assigned a $95.03 price objective by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential downside of 0.42% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Givaudan from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Givaudan in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Givaudan in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Givaudan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Givaudan in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.02.

Get Givaudan alerts:

GVDNY stock opened at $95.43 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.06 billion, a PE ratio of 53.02 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.93. Givaudan has a 1-year low of $73.05 and a 1-year high of $96.10.

Givaudan SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and sells fragrance, beauty, flavor, and wellbeing products to the consumer goods industries. The company operates through two divisions, Fragrance & Beauty and Taste & Wellbeing. The Fragrance & Beauty division provides fine fragrances, consumer products, and fragrance ingredients and active beauty products.

Recommended Story: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Receive News & Ratings for Givaudan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Givaudan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.