Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $71.00 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) will post sales of $71.00 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Glaukos’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $69.60 million and the highest is $71.50 million. Glaukos posted sales of $31.56 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 125%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Glaukos will report full year sales of $295.63 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $291.20 million to $303.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $344.76 million, with estimates ranging from $329.20 million to $362.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Glaukos.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.09. Glaukos had a negative net margin of 34.83% and a negative return on equity of 6.44%. The company had revenue of $67.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.82 million.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer cut shares of Glaukos from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered shares of Glaukos from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, William Blair lowered shares of Glaukos from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. Glaukos presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.71.

Shares of GKOS traded down $15.75 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $57.82. 3,994,207 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 415,096. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.15. Glaukos has a 52-week low of $38.46 and a 52-week high of $99.00. The company has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.25 and a beta of 1.73.

In other news, CFO Joseph E. Gilliam sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.22, for a total value of $411,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GKOS. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in Glaukos by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,977,576 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $501,698,000 after buying an additional 1,113,052 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Glaukos in the 4th quarter worth about $51,059,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Glaukos by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,270,447 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $610,209,000 after purchasing an additional 282,548 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its position in shares of Glaukos by 56.1% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 699,929 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $58,745,000 after purchasing an additional 251,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Glaukos by 50.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 536,417 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $40,371,000 after purchasing an additional 180,863 shares during the last quarter.

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent, iStent inject, iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

