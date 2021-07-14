Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) Shares Acquired by Virtus ETF Advisers LLC

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,654 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics were worth $597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $24,006,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,966,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,426,000 after acquiring an additional 540,580 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 13.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,192,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,834,000 after purchasing an additional 508,969 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 46.9% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,177,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,998,000 after acquiring an additional 376,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 1,041.4% in the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 341,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,794,000 after acquiring an additional 311,657 shares during the period.

Shares of GBT traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $33.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 525 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,521,578. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 9.47 and a quick ratio of 8.75. Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.90 and a 1-year high of $76.27.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by ($0.20). Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 167.73% and a negative return on equity of 57.58%. The company had revenue of $39.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.88 million. Equities research analysts expect that Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GBT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Global Blood Therapeutics from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Global Blood Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, June 28th. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.41.

In other news, Director Philip A. Pizzo sold 1,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.54, for a total transaction of $38,915.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,363.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities. The company offers Oxbryta tablets, an oral, once-daily therapy for sickle cell disease (SCD). It is evaluating the safety and pharmacokinetics of single and multiple doses of Oxbryta in a Phase 2a clinical trial of adolescent and pediatric patients with SCD.

