Global Cryptocurrency Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.24 Million (GCC)

Global Cryptocurrency (CURRENCY:GCC) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 14th. Global Cryptocurrency has a market capitalization of $1.24 million and approximately $154.00 worth of Global Cryptocurrency was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Global Cryptocurrency has traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Global Cryptocurrency coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000603 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $131.03 or 0.00400239 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00008973 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000587 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00003914 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000368 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Global Cryptocurrency Coin Profile

GCC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Global Cryptocurrency’s total supply is 1,657,729,396 coins and its circulating supply is 1,267,482,828 coins. The official message board for Global Cryptocurrency is www.thegcccoin.com/community . The Reddit community for Global Cryptocurrency is /r/GCCProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Global Cryptocurrency’s official Twitter account is @GuccioneCoinGCC and its Facebook page is accessible here . Global Cryptocurrency’s official website is www.thegcccoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “GuccioneCoin is an experimental Proof of Work cryptocurrency beta project which will be used for rewards. GCC is meant to be accepted for goods and services including paid content in the form of Micro-Purchases on the new Guccione eZine Platform. “

Global Cryptocurrency Coin Trading

