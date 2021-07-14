GO Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:GOAC) Shares Purchased by Brant Point Investment Management LLC

Brant Point Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of GO Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:GOAC) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 353,428 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,428 shares during the period. Brant Point Investment Management LLC owned 0.61% of GO Acquisition worth $3,481,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in GO Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $179,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in GO Acquisition by 426.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 789,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,781,000 after acquiring an additional 639,904 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of GO Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Oribel Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of GO Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,598,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of GO Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,045,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GO Acquisition stock remained flat at $$9.82 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 1,508 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,559. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.82. GO Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.51 and a twelve month high of $12.65.

GO Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

