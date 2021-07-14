GoByte Hits Market Capitalization of $393,931.64 (GBX)

GoByte (CURRENCY:GBX) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 14th. GoByte has a total market cap of $393,931.64 and $43.00 worth of GoByte was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, GoByte has traded down 7.7% against the U.S. dollar. One GoByte coin can currently be bought for about $0.0411 or 0.00000125 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000066 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000967 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0341 or 0.00000104 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded up 163.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded 31.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

The Truth (UFO) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded up 25% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About GoByte

GoByte is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 17th, 2017. GoByte’s total supply is 9,574,778 coins. The Reddit community for GoByte is /r/gobyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for GoByte is community.gobyte.network . GoByte’s official Twitter account is @gobytenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . GoByte’s official website is gobyte.network

According to CryptoCompare, “GoByte (GBX) is a cryptocurrency based on Dash aimed at vendors to provide monetary services. GoByte features the masternode technology, which provides to the network near-instant and secure payments as well as anonymous transactions. The near-instant payments known as InstantSend technology, average at 1.3 seconds per transaction. The anonymous transactions known as PrivateSend technology, mix your funds through the masternodes network, making near-impossible to trace back the origin of the funds. “

GoByte Coin Trading

