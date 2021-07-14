Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $75.62 Million

Equities analysts expect Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) to announce $75.62 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Gogo’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $78.15 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $71.80 million. Gogo reported sales of $96.64 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Gogo will report full-year sales of $317.98 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $313.95 million to $329.66 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $352.16 million, with estimates ranging from $336.26 million to $362.27 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Gogo.

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $73.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.85 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.04) EPS.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gogo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Gogo from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, William Blair upgraded shares of Gogo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.67.

In related news, Director Robert L. Crandall purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.44 per share, with a total value of $572,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Michael P. Bayer sold 6,675 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.45, for a total transaction of $96,453.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 32.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Gogo during the first quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Gogo during the first quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Gogo by 57.5% during the first quarter. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC now owns 315,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,043,000 after purchasing an additional 115,000 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gogo during the first quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Gogo by 22.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 624,287 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,031,000 after buying an additional 115,201 shares during the last quarter. 46.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:GOGO traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.36. The company had a trading volume of 91,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,140,461. Gogo has a 52-week low of $2.77 and a 52-week high of $17.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.96. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.93 and a beta of 1.18.

Gogo Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides inflight broadband connectivity and wireless entertainment services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Aviation North America (CA-NA), Commercial Aviation Rest of World (CA-ROW), and Business Aviation (BA).

