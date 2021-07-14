Gogo Inc. (NYSE:GOGO) Director Buys $572,000.00 in Stock

Gogo Inc. (NYSE:GOGO) Director Robert L. Crandall bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.44 per share, for a total transaction of $572,000.00.

Shares of GOGO opened at $10.68 on Wednesday. Gogo Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.77 and a twelve month high of $17.23.

Gogo Company Profile

Gogo Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides inflight broadband connectivity and wireless entertainment services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Aviation North America (CA-NA), Commercial Aviation Rest of World (CA-ROW), and Business Aviation (BA).

