Golden Star Resources (TSE:GSC) Sets New 1-Year Low at $3.18

Golden Star Resources Ltd. (TSE:GSC) (NYSE:GSS) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as C$3.18 and last traded at C$3.20, with a volume of 8126 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$3.27.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of Golden Star Resources from C$6.00 to C$5.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 28th.

Get Golden Star Resources alerts:

The firm has a market cap of C$373.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 305.67. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$3.90.

Golden Star Resources (TSE:GSC) (NYSE:GSS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.15 by C($0.12). The business had revenue of C$82.30 million during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Golden Star Resources Ltd. will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

About Golden Star Resources (TSE:GSC)

Golden Star Resources Ltd. operates as a gold mining and exploration company. The company owns and operates the Wassa open-pit gold mine, the Wassa underground mine, and a carbon-in-leach processing plant located to the northeast of the town of Tarkwa, Ghana; and the Bogoso gold mining and processing operation, the Prestea open-pit mining operations, and the Prestea underground mine located near the town of Prestea, Ghana.

Featured Article: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Star Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Star Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.