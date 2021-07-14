GoldFund (GFUN) Price Hits $0.0013

GoldFund (CURRENCY:GFUN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 14th. One GoldFund coin can now be bought for about $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. GoldFund has a market cap of $202,226.89 and approximately $1.00 worth of GoldFund was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, GoldFund has traded up 31.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00006321 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00003121 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00006269 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0419 or 0.00000128 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000066 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0712 or 0.00000217 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000037 BTC.

EveriToken (EVT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000030 BTC.

ZelaaPayAE (ZPAE) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About GoldFund

GoldFund is a coin. GoldFund’s total supply is 1,998,656,900 coins and its circulating supply is 154,093,551 coins. The official website for GoldFund is www.goldfund.io . GoldFund’s official Twitter account is @YGoldfund and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Put simply GOLDFUND (GFUN) is helping near term precious metals producers get into production by providing the capital they need. In return, GOLDFUND is rewarded with part of the production, which is returned to GOLDFUND for purchase by Gold Buyers. “

GoldFund Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldFund directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GoldFund should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GoldFund using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

