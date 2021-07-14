Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Acquires 188,823 Shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) by 35.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 720,233 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 188,823 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.68% of Spirit AeroSystems worth $35,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SPR. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 152,890 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,976,000 after buying an additional 14,991 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Spirit AeroSystems during the fourth quarter worth $14,909,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 123,299 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,820,000 after purchasing an additional 3,909 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems in the fourth quarter valued at $377,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems in the fourth quarter valued at $233,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Spirit AeroSystems alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on SPR shares. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Spirit AeroSystems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.27.

SPR opened at $44.31 on Wednesday. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.26 and a twelve month high of $53.63. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.09, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The company has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of -5.24 and a beta of 2.10.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported ($1.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.36). Spirit AeroSystems had a negative return on equity of 64.00% and a negative net margin of 27.23%. The firm had revenue of $901.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $883.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.79) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post -2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 11th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.09%. Spirit AeroSystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -0.70%.

Spirit AeroSystems Company Profile

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and other structure components of the fuselage, such as floor beams.

Featured Article: G-20

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit AeroSystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit AeroSystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.