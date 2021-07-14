Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,899 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 993 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.25% of Abiomed worth $35,984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in Abiomed by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,442,328 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,097,173,000 after buying an additional 400,501 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Abiomed by 65.4% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 937,156 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $298,700,000 after buying an additional 370,442 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Abiomed by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 905,990 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $288,766,000 after buying an additional 216,404 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Abiomed by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 815,294 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $259,859,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Abiomed by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 686,975 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $218,959,000 after buying an additional 33,095 shares during the last quarter. 90.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on ABMD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Abiomed in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $360.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Abiomed in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Abiomed presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $351.25.

In other news, CEO Michael R. Minogue sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.35, for a total transaction of $8,133,750.00. Also, Director Martin P. Sutter sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.08, for a total value of $2,003,100.00. Insiders have sold 82,500 shares of company stock worth $26,404,350 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABMD stock opened at $319.13 on Wednesday. Abiomed, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $242.73 and a fifty-two week high of $387.40. The company has a market capitalization of $14.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.54, a P/E/G ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $298.73.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.14. Abiomed had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 26.61%. The firm had revenue of $241.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Abiomed, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors; and Impella CP, a device for use by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab, as well as by cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

