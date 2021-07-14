Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $32.87 Million Holdings in SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:XPH)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:XPH) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 652,773 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,112 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 13.46% of SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF worth $32,867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF during the first quarter worth $50,000. Simplex Trading LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF by 1,001.6% in the first quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 1,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292 shares during the last quarter. Curi Capital bought a new position in SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period.

Shares of XPH opened at $51.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.01. SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF has a 12-month low of $42.14 and a 12-month high of $56.32.

SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Pharmaceuticals Select Industry Index. The S&P Pharmaceuticals Select Industry Index represents the pharmaceuticals sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

