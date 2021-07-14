Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $33.40 Million Holdings in Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY) by 40.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 966,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 276,986 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 1.07% of Relay Therapeutics worth $33,402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Relay Therapeutics by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in Relay Therapeutics by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Relay Therapeutics by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 61,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Relay Therapeutics by 1,108.7% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Relay Therapeutics by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 1,852 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.70% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Donald A. Bergstrom sold 42,242 shares of Relay Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.75, for a total transaction of $1,425,667.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 119,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,032,551.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas Catinazzo sold 22,500 shares of Relay Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $787,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,342,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 134,066 shares of company stock valued at $4,490,812 over the last ninety days. 4.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RLAY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Relay Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Relay Therapeutics from $50.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Relay Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.83.

Shares of Relay Therapeutics stock opened at $33.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.08. Relay Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.44 and a fifty-two week high of $64.37.

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $0.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.30 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Relay Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

About Relay Therapeutics

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 that is in Phase 1 trial in patients with advanced solid tumors; RLY-4008, an oral small molecule selective inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced solid tumors having oncogenic FGFR2 alterations; and RLY-PI3K1047, a lead compound that targets cancer-associated mutant variants of phosphoinositide 3-kinase alpha.

