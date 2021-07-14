Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $35.43 Million Holdings in nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) by 198.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 531,030 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 352,945 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in nCino were worth $35,431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of nCino during the 1st quarter worth approximately $334,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new stake in shares of nCino during the 1st quarter worth $21,447,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of nCino by 239.7% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 24,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,632,000 after purchasing an additional 17,260 shares during the period. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of nCino by 87.7% during the 1st quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 18,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 8,730 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of nCino during the 1st quarter worth $1,072,000. 87.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get nCino alerts:

NCNO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on nCino from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered nCino from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Gabelli raised nCino from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Barclays decreased their price objective on nCino from $92.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on nCino in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.22.

In other news, CEO Pierre Naude sold 11,173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.30, for a total transaction of $763,115.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,308,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,358,734.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Jeffrey W. Lunsford sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total value of $128,060.00. Insiders have sold 410,448 shares of company stock valued at $27,494,050 in the last three months. 35.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NCNO stock opened at $63.05 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $6.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -114.63. nCino, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.00 and a twelve month high of $103.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $60.27.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. nCino had a negative return on equity of 9.82% and a negative net margin of 23.72%. The business had revenue of $62.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that nCino, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About nCino

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications for financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable financial institutions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

Recommended Story: Portfolio Manager

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NCNO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO).

Receive News & Ratings for nCino Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nCino and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.