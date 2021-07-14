Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 277,708 Shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 45.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 334,143 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 277,708 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $34,447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 16,854 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,737,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV lifted its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 4,517 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,230 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,859 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,580 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. 66.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CINF opened at $118.71 on Wednesday. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $69.74 and a 12-month high of $124.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $119.40. The stock has a market cap of $19.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.45 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.32. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 6.04% and a net margin of 31.05%. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2349.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.83%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CINF shares. Piper Sandler raised Cincinnati Financial from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $100.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Cincinnati Financial from $88.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Cincinnati Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cincinnati Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.80.

In related news, Director Charles Odell Schiff sold 10,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.82, for a total transaction of $1,210,182.00. 8.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cincinnati Financial Company Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

