GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.35.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of GoPro from $7.90 to $8.90 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th.

In other news, SVP Eve T. Saltman sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.64, for a total value of $163,880.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 228,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,198,498.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nicholas Woodman sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.17, for a total transaction of $2,234,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 695,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,771,493.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 493,361 shares of company stock valued at $5,477,918. 20.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GPRO. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GoPro by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,049,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,854,000 after buying an additional 125,803 shares in the last quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of GoPro in the 4th quarter valued at about $90,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of GoPro in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,194,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of GoPro in the 4th quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GoPro in the 1st quarter valued at about $122,000. 58.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GPRO traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.48. The stock had a trading volume of 1,894,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,209,600. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -95.27 and a beta of 1.23. GoPro has a 12 month low of $3.74 and a 12 month high of $13.79. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.39.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $203.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.72 million. GoPro had a negative net margin of 1.38% and a positive return on equity of 21.47%. The company’s revenue was up 70.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.34) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that GoPro will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, drones, and mountable and wearable accessories in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud connected HERO7 Silver, HERO7 Black, HERO8 Black, and HERO9 Black waterproof cameras; MAX, a 360-degree waterproof camera; GoPro, a subscription service that offers cloud-based storage solutions and enables subscribers to access, edit, and share content, as well camera protection plans; Quik, a video editing application; and GoPro App, a mobile app that allows users to share and edit their photos and videos.

