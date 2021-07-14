Gores Holdings V, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRSV) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Gores Holdings V, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRSV) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 838,300 shares, a growth of 296.0% from the June 15th total of 211,700 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 521,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:GRSV opened at $10.03 on Wednesday. Gores Holdings V has a 1-year low of $9.66 and a 1-year high of $21.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.25.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Gores Holdings V by 5,615.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 5,054 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Gores Holdings V during the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. One68 Global Capital LLC purchased a new position in Gores Holdings V in the 4th quarter worth approximately $104,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new position in Gores Holdings V in the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, Fort Baker Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Gores Holdings V in the 4th quarter worth approximately $112,000. Institutional investors own 68.99% of the company’s stock.

Gores Holdings V Inc does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. Gores Holdings V Inc was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Beverly Hills, California.

