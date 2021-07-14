Gourmet Galaxy (GUM) Price Down 50% This Week

Gourmet Galaxy (CURRENCY:GUM) traded up 2.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 14th. One Gourmet Galaxy coin can currently be bought for $0.20 or 0.00000605 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Gourmet Galaxy has traded down 50% against the dollar. Gourmet Galaxy has a market capitalization of $658,372.97 and approximately $113,869.00 worth of Gourmet Galaxy was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003046 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.96 or 0.00051660 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002837 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003049 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00015782 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $280.57 or 0.00854608 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000377 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00005341 BTC.

Gourmet Galaxy Profile

Gourmet Galaxy (GUM) is a coin. It launched on January 30th, 2021. Gourmet Galaxy’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,312,145 coins. Gourmet Galaxy’s official Twitter account is @gourmetfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “GUM Token is our ERC-20 utility token, built on top of the Ethereum Blockchain with support for Polkadot Parachains coming in the near future. It is a vital part of Gourmet Galaxy, with a mechanism that is designed to give it value intrinsically tied to the Gourmet Galaxy Platform. “

