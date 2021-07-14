Graviocoin Trading 14.2% Lower This Week (GIO)

Graviocoin (CURRENCY:GIO) traded 5.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 13th. One Graviocoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0199 or 0.00000062 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Graviocoin has traded 14.2% lower against the US dollar. Graviocoin has a market cap of $1.44 million and approximately $72.00 worth of Graviocoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000601 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $126.18 or 0.00394029 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00009019 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000571 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00003936 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0551 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Graviocoin Profile

Graviocoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Graviocoin’s total supply is 293,438,522 coins and its circulating supply is 72,128,521 coins. The official website for Graviocoin is www.gravio.net . Graviocoin’s official Twitter account is @graviex_net and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GIO is the payment system and payment instrument of the entire future ecosystem. Each new user, who had registered will get his own gio-address and a very limited amount of GIO. GIO is absolutely needed for living in the ecosystem. Strictly speaking, some of GRAVIO services like GRAVIO.MAIL needs fuel to work. That fuel is GIO. “

