Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.23 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.23) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Green Plains’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.39) and the highest is ($0.03). Green Plains posted earnings of ($0.24) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.2%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Green Plains will report full year earnings of ($0.33) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.76) to $0.12. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.96 to $1.25. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Green Plains.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.14). Green Plains had a negative return on equity of 7.80% and a negative net margin of 5.27%. The company had revenue of $553.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $629.93 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

GPRE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stephens upgraded shares of Green Plains from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Roth Capital lowered their target price on shares of Green Plains from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Green Plains from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Green Plains from $34.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Green Plains from $29.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.86.

In related news, Director James F. Crowley sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.88, for a total transaction of $510,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,084,143.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Paul E. Kolomaya sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total transaction of $50,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 77,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,604,524.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 80,800 shares of company stock valued at $2,585,500 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Green Plains by 2.0% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 23,422 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in Green Plains by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 18,174 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Green Plains by 2.7% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 29,336 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $986,000 after buying an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Green Plains by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Green Plains by 3.6% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 35,414 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $959,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of GPRE stock traded down $1.78 on Wednesday, reaching $30.83. 113,684 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,015,054. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.71. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.48 and a beta of 1.71. Green Plains has a twelve month low of $11.22 and a twelve month high of $35.00.

Green Plains Company Profile

Green Plains Inc produces, markets, and distributes ethanol in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, Food and Ingredients, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces and sells ethanol, distiller grains, and corn oil.

