Green PolkaDot Box Incorporated (OTCMKTS:GPDB) Short Interest Update

Green PolkaDot Box Incorporated (OTCMKTS:GPDB) was the target of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 94.9% from the June 15th total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 55,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
GPDB traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.06. The company had a trading volume of 83,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,333. Green PolkaDot Box has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.09.
About Green PolkaDot Box
