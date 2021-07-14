Green PolkaDot Box Incorporated (OTCMKTS:GPDB) Short Interest Update

Green PolkaDot Box Incorporated (OTCMKTS:GPDB) was the target of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 94.9% from the June 15th total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 55,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

GPDB traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.06. The company had a trading volume of 83,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,333. Green PolkaDot Box has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.09.

Get Green PolkaDot Box alerts:

About Green PolkaDot Box

Green Polkadot Box Incorporated operates an online membership club that offers natural and organic food in the United States. It sells fresh and packaged food, and other products to health-conscious customers through its Web site, greenpolkadotbox.com. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Mount Pleasant, Utah.

See Also: dividend yield calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Green PolkaDot Box Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green PolkaDot Box and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.