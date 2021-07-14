Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) Upgraded to “Market Perform” at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a $15.50 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price target points to a potential upside of 5.37% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th.

Shares of GHL opened at $14.71 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95. Greenhill & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $9.75 and a one year high of $20.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $287.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 0.94.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.48). Greenhill & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 83.55% and a net margin of 13.07%. The company had revenue of $68.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.15 million. Analysts anticipate that Greenhill & Co., Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Kevin Ferro purchased 35,937 shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.91 per share, with a total value of $571,757.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $197,729.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 25.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GHL. South Dakota Investment Council increased its position in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 122.0% during the first quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 636,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,495,000 after acquiring an additional 349,961 shares in the last quarter. Capital Management Corp VA grew its position in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 1,377,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,695,000 after purchasing an additional 210,128 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 85.8% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 333,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,496,000 after purchasing an additional 153,984 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Greenhill & Co., Inc. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,096,000. Finally, Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA grew its position in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 478,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,891,000 after purchasing an additional 100,100 shares during the period. 61.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Greenhill & Co, Inc, an independent investment bank, provides financial and strategic advisory services to corporations, partnerships, institutions, and governments worldwide. The company offers advisory services related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, spin-offs, and other strategic transactions, as well as various stages of a transaction's life cycle ranging from initial structuring and negotiation to final execution.

