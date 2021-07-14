GreenTree Hospitality Group (NYSE:GHG) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. (NYSE:GHG) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 7,459 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 86,452 shares.The stock last traded at $10.84 and had previously closed at $10.63.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on GHG shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GreenTree Hospitality Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th.

The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.02.

GreenTree Hospitality Group (NYSE:GHG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $44.41 million during the quarter. GreenTree Hospitality Group had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 28.18%. As a group, analysts predict that GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Exane Derivatives lifted its position in GreenTree Hospitality Group by 71.4% during the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group by 27.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,639 shares during the period. BCJ Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in GreenTree Hospitality Group by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 14,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 2,188 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its position in GreenTree Hospitality Group by 49.8% during the 4th quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 26,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 8,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new position in GreenTree Hospitality Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $369,000. Institutional investors own 9.43% of the company’s stock.

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, develops and sells leased-and-operated, and franchised-and-managed hotels under the GreenTree brand in the People's Republic of China. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 40 leased-and-operated hotels; and had franchised-and-managed hotels network consisting of 4,300 hotels with 315,335 rooms in operation covering 345 cities in China, and an additional 1,186 hotels with 83,106 rooms that were contracted for or under development.

