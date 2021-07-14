Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GDYN) Director Eric Benhamou Sells 126,761 Shares

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GDYN) Director Eric Benhamou sold 126,761 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total value of $1,939,443.30.

GDYN stock opened at $20.01 on Wednesday. Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.33 and a fifty-two week high of $20.75.

Get Grid Dynamics alerts:

Grid Dynamics Company Profile

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise-level digital transformation services for Fortune 1000 corporations in the United States, and Central and Eastern European countries. It works in collaboration with its clients on digital transformation initiatives that cover strategy consulting, early prototypes, and enterprise-scale delivery of new digital platforms.

Recommended Story: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Receive News & Ratings for Grid Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grid Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.