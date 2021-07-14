Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $37.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Grocery Outlet have underperformed the industry in the past three months. The stock came under pressure on account of the company’s soft first-quarter 2021 results, wherein both the top and the bottom line declined year over year and the former also missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Decline in the comparable store sales mainly hurt the company’s top line. Margins were dismal during the reported quarter. Also, the company has been witnessing higher SG&A expenses for a while now. Management informed that in the second-quarter-to-date (till May 11), comparable store sales were in the negative low-double digits. Nevertheless, the company's flexible supply chain business model coupled with strength in product offerings and store-growth endeavors appear encouraging. It also strives to accomplish its long-term targets.”

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on GO. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Grocery Outlet from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Craig Hallum restated a hold rating and set a $42.00 price objective (down from $50.00) on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Grocery Outlet from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the company from $45.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Grocery Outlet presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $43.20.

Shares of GO stock opened at $34.57 on Tuesday. Grocery Outlet has a twelve month low of $32.63 and a twelve month high of $48.87. The stock has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 30.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.39 and a beta of -0.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $752.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $757.15 million. Grocery Outlet had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 3.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. Analysts forecast that Grocery Outlet will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Pamela B. Burke sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,302,040. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director S. Macgregor Jr. Read sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total value of $4,021,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 106,708 shares in the company, valued at $4,290,728.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 221,000 shares of company stock worth $8,381,060 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 23.3% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 17.1% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 298,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,025,000 after acquiring an additional 43,646 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 22.9% during the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,842 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 1,156.4% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 398,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,698,000 after acquiring an additional 366,718 shares during the period. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new stake in Grocery Outlet during the first quarter worth about $221,000. 98.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Grocery Outlet Company Profile

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a network of independently operated stores in the United States. The company's stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen foods, and beer and wine.

