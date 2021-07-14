Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg Sells 3,277,647 Shares of Progyny, Inc. (NYSE:PGNY) Stock

Progyny, Inc. (NYSE:PGNY) major shareholder Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 3,277,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.65, for a total transaction of $195,511,643.55. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 6th, Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 897,778 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.10, for a total transaction of $53,956,457.80.

PGNY stock opened at $56.97 on Wednesday. Progyny, Inc. has a one year low of $23.56 and a one year high of $66.61.

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

