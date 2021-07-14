Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.34 Per Share

Brokerages expect Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.34) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Groupon’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.53) to ($0.15). Groupon posted earnings per share of ($0.93) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 63.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Groupon will report full year earnings of $0.81 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.77 to $0.85. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.42 to $5.58. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Groupon.

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The coupon company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $1.35. The business had revenue of $263.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.87 million. Groupon had a negative return on equity of 25.13% and a negative net margin of 4.58%. The company’s revenue was down 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.63) EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GRPN. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Groupon from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Barclays began coverage on Groupon in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They set a “sell” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets raised their price objective on Groupon from $42.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Groupon presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.44.

Shares of GRPN traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $40.48. 303,530 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 969,947. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.83 and a beta of 2.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.24. Groupon has a one year low of $14.95 and a one year high of $64.69.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Groupon by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,382 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Groupon by 1.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 55,978 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $2,829,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Groupon during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Groupon by 5.8% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 21,720 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its position in Groupon by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 12,624 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares during the last quarter. 69.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Groupon, Inc operates a marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates in two segments, North America and International. The company sells goods or services on behalf of third-party merchants; and first-party goods inventory. It serves customers through its mobile applications and websites.

