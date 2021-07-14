GrowGeneration Corp. (NYSE:GRWG) Director Sean Stiefel Sells 75,000 Shares

GrowGeneration Corp. (NYSE:GRWG) Director Sean Stiefel sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.51, for a total value of $3,188,250.00.

GrowGeneration stock opened at $45.75 on Wednesday. GrowGeneration Corp. has a 52 week low of $6.83 and a 52 week high of $67.75.

About GrowGeneration

GrowGeneration Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates retail hydroponic and organic gardening stores in the United States. It engages in the marketing and distribution of horticultural, organics, and lighting and hydroponics products, including lighting fixtures, nutrients, seeds and growing media, systems, trays, fans, filters, humidifiers and dehumidifiers, timers, instruments, water pumps, irrigation supplies, and hand tools.

