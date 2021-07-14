Grupo México (OTCMKTS:GMBXF) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $4.75

Grupo México, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GMBXF)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.75 and traded as high as $4.80. Grupo México shares last traded at $4.56, with a volume of 10,240 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Grupo México from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Grupo México from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Grupo México has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Grupo MÃ©xico, SAB. de C.V. engages in copper production, rail transportation, and infrastructure businesses worldwide. The company operates through Mining, transportation, and Infrastructure divisions. The Mining division explores for, exploits, and obtains minerals, metals, and other byproducts, including copper, silver, molybdenum, zinc, sulfuric acid, gold, and selenium.

