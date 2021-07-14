Grupo Simec (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM) Shares Up 4.9%

Grupo Simec, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM) shot up 4.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $25.07 and last traded at $25.07. 316 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 12,320 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.89.
Separately, Scotiabank cut Grupo Simec from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th.
The company has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.68 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.64.
About Grupo Simec (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM)
Grupo SIMEC SAB de CV engages in the manufacture, processing and distribution of steel and structural steel products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Mexico, U.S., and Brazil. The Mexico segment represents the results of the operations in Mexico, including plants in Mexicali, Guadalajara, Tlaxcala, and San Luis Potosi.
Further Reading: Understanding Market Liquidity
Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Simec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Simec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.