GSI Capital Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

GSI Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 92,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $10,125,000. Camden Property Trust accounts for 4.5% of GSI Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. GSI Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Camden Property Trust as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in Camden Property Trust by 120.2% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in Camden Property Trust during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Camden Property Trust by 647.1% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Camden Property Trust by 36.2% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Camden Property Trust during the first quarter worth about $56,000. Institutional investors own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Camden Property Trust alerts:

In related news, Vice Chairman D Keith Oden sold 50,616 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.28, for a total value of $6,746,100.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 285,152 shares in the company, valued at $38,005,058.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott S. Ingraham sold 8,518 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.44, for a total transaction of $1,025,907.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 72,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,736,476.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 61,379 shares of company stock worth $8,047,941 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CPT shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $108.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $116.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Camden Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.29.

Shares of CPT stock traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $141.73. 1,648 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 559,678. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 125.81, a PEG ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 0.72. Camden Property Trust has a 12-month low of $85.74 and a 12-month high of $143.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.92). Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 3.16% and a net margin of 10.71%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Camden Property Trust will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 67.76%.

Camden Property Trust Profile

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States.

Featured Article: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT).

Receive News & Ratings for Camden Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.