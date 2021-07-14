Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $548,000 Holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lessened its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) by 37.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,425 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,518 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare were worth $548,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 25.4% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the first quarter valued at approximately $230,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the first quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the first quarter valued at approximately $248,000.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.00.

Shares of PBH opened at $51.90 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.97, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.21. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.19 and a 1 year high of $53.33.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $237.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.59 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 17.46%. The business’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Company Profile

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

