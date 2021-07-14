Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $568,000 Holdings in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS)

Guggenheim Capital LLC cut its holdings in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) by 59.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,031 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 27,362 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Vipshop were worth $568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Vipshop by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,555,708 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,252,463,000 after buying an additional 3,050,303 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Vipshop by 5.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,688,238 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $647,610,000 after buying an additional 1,043,775 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Vipshop by 68.1% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 19,021,838 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $534,705,000 after buying an additional 7,708,332 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Vipshop by 54.2% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 14,537,984 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $408,663,000 after buying an additional 5,110,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Vipshop by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,809,348 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $191,351,000 after buying an additional 686,634 shares in the last quarter. 44.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VIPS opened at $19.63 on Wednesday. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a 1 year low of $14.86 and a 1 year high of $46.00. The company has a market capitalization of $13.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.45 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.86.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The technology company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $2.07. Vipshop had a return on equity of 21.64% and a net margin of 6.07%. The company had revenue of $27.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on VIPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. HSBC dropped their target price on Vipshop from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.20.

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates as an online discount retailer for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; skin care and cosmetic products, including cleansers, lotions, face and body creams, face masks, sunscreen, foundations, lipsticks, eye shadows, and other cosmetics-related items; and accessories that include belts, jewelry, watches, and glasses for women and men.

