Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $647,000 Holdings in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED)

Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) by 3.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,499 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 367 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Globus Medical were worth $647,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GMED. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 2.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,561,883 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $466,342,000 after purchasing an additional 155,981 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,441,759 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $420,132,000 after purchasing an additional 86,833 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 41.0% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,520,725 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $93,783,000 after purchasing an additional 442,180 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 4.9% in the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,489,462 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $91,855,000 after purchasing an additional 69,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneva Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 33.7% in the first quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 1,277,448 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $78,781,000 after purchasing an additional 322,334 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Globus Medical alerts:

In other news, CEO Daniel T. Scavilla sold 47,479 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.28, for a total transaction of $6,422,959.12. Also, CEO David M. Demski sold 121,259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.59, for a total value of $8,680,931.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,566,031.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 471,334 shares of company stock worth $37,561,794 in the last ninety days. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of GMED stock opened at $81.16 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.82. The company has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion, a PE ratio of 68.20, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.07. Globus Medical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.84 and a 52 week high of $81.89.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical device company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.12. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 11.33% and a net margin of 14.73%. The company had revenue of $227.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

GMED has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Globus Medical from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Globus Medical from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Globus Medical from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. BTIG Research upped their price target on Globus Medical from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, upped their price target on Globus Medical from $77.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.53.

About Globus Medical

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders. Its offers spine products, such as consists of traditional fusion implants, such as pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative, deformity, tumors, and trauma conditions; treatment options for motion preservation technologies, such as dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products, comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

Recommended Story: What is a Swap?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GMED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED).

Receive News & Ratings for Globus Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globus Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.