Guggenheim Capital LLC Lowers Position in Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP)

Guggenheim Capital LLC cut its stake in Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) by 26.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 31,066 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 11,304 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Holly Energy Partners were worth $594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HEP. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 134,953 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,916,000 after purchasing an additional 26,711 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,498 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 3,606 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Holly Energy Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $315,000. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Holly Energy Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,148,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Holly Energy Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $147,000. 29.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Holly Energy Partners alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on HEP shares. TheStreet raised Holly Energy Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $21.00 target price (up from $19.00) on shares of Holly Energy Partners in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Holly Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Holly Energy Partners from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Holly Energy Partners from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

Shares of NYSE HEP opened at $22.01 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.96. Holly Energy Partners, L.P. has a 1-year low of $10.48 and a 1-year high of $23.69. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70.

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.48. The firm had revenue of $127.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.52 million. Holly Energy Partners had a return on equity of 39.33% and a net margin of 42.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Holly Energy Partners, L.P. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.36%. Holly Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.47%.

Holly Energy Partners Company Profile

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. owns and operates petroleum product and crude pipelines, storage tanks, distribution terminals, loading rack facilities, and refinery processing units that support the refining and marketing operations in Texas, New Mexico, Utah, Nevada, Oklahoma, Wyoming, Kansas, Idaho, and Washington.

Further Reading: Moving Average (MA)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP).

Receive News & Ratings for Holly Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Holly Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.