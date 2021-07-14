Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 1,029 Shares of ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE) by 15.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,832 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,029 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in ESCO Technologies were worth $635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ESE. FMR LLC grew its position in ESCO Technologies by 176,918.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 364,659 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $24,443,000 after acquiring an additional 364,453 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in ESCO Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $28,848,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in ESCO Technologies by 81.5% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 560,878 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $61,074,000 after acquiring an additional 251,917 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of ESCO Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $19,306,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of ESCO Technologies by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 403,835 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $43,973,000 after buying an additional 25,575 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered ESCO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th.

NYSE ESE opened at $95.86 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $95.14. ESCO Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $78.30 and a 12 month high of $115.84. The company has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.30 and a beta of 1.05.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.04. ESCO Technologies had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 3.85%. The firm had revenue of $167.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that ESCO Technologies Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. ESCO Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 11.59%.

ESCO Technologies Profile

ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for industrial and commercial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Defense, Utility Solutions Group (USG), and RF Shielding and Test. The Aerospace & Defense segment designs and manufactures filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications; filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites; and custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines.

