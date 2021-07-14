Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited (OTCMKTS:GUKYF) Short Interest Update

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited (OTCMKTS:GUKYF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 90.0% from the June 15th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Separately, Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Gulf Keystone Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th.

Shares of GUKYF opened at $2.59 on Wednesday. Gulf Keystone Petroleum has a 12-month low of $0.90 and a 12-month high of $2.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.58.

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited engages in the exploration, evaluation, and production of oil and gas properties in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq and the United Kingdom. The company operates Shaikan field that covers an area of 283 square kilometers, which is located north-west of Erbil. It also provides management, support, geological, geophysical, and engineering services.

