Hahn Capital Management LLC Has $22.97 Million Position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Hahn Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 13.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 180,644 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 26,930 shares during the period. Agilent Technologies comprises about 5.0% of Hahn Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Hahn Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $22,967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Agilent Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Agilent Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Agilent Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new position in Agilent Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Agilent Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000.

A traded down $0.29 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $148.98. The stock had a trading volume of 26,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,924,824. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.09, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.00. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.07 and a 12 month high of $151.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.34.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The medical research company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 24.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be given a $0.194 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 23.78%.

In other news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 9,053 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $1,222,155.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 261,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,249,175. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,000 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.42, for a total transaction of $138,420.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 16,916 shares in the company, valued at $2,341,512.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,853 shares of company stock worth $6,394,507 over the last 90 days.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Societe Generale raised shares of Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $137.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Agilent Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.84.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid and gas chromatography systems and components; liquid and gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass and optical emission spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate readers; laboratory software, information management, and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

