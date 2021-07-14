Hahn Capital Management LLC Sells 21,236 Shares of Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK)

Hahn Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) by 12.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 144,315 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,236 shares during the quarter. Hahn Capital Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Formula One Group worth $6,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Formula One Group by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,560,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,680,000 after purchasing an additional 94,044 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its position in Formula One Group by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 42,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,853,000 after purchasing an additional 4,159 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Formula One Group by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 972,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,082,000 after purchasing an additional 255,424 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Formula One Group by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,034,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,056,000 after purchasing an additional 112,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Formula One Group by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 86,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,037,000 after purchasing an additional 23,853 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.59% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on FWONK shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Formula One Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Formula One Group from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Formula One Group from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.80.

NASDAQ:FWONK traded down $0.15 on Wednesday, reaching $48.01. The stock had a trading volume of 12,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 933,980. Formula One Group has a 1-year low of $32.99 and a 1-year high of $50.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.91.

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $180.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.93 million. Formula One Group had a negative net margin of 23.25% and a negative return on equity of 1.46%. On average, research analysts expect that Formula One Group will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Formula One Group Company Profile

Formula One Group engages in the motorsports business. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, approximately a nine-month long motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship. The company was founded in 1950 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

