Hahn Capital Management LLC Sells 48,914 Shares of Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT)

Hahn Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) by 12.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 332,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 48,914 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial comprises 2.2% of Hahn Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Hahn Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Virtu Financial were worth $10,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIRT. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Virtu Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Virtu Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Virtu Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 41.1% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the period. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 2,099.0% in the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 2,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,183 shares during the period. 56.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, COO Brett Fairclough sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.85, for a total transaction of $3,606,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 49.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VIRT. Zacks Investment Research cut Virtu Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on Virtu Financial from $29.00 to $32.50 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Virtu Financial from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Virtu Financial from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Virtu Financial from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.07.

Shares of VIRT traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $26.18. The company had a trading volume of 18,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,508,047. The company has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.66 and a beta of -0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $21.03 and a one year high of $32.35. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.81.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $728.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.85 million. Virtu Financial had a return on equity of 45.67% and a net margin of 20.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.05 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Virtu Financial, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. Virtu Financial’s payout ratio is 16.67%.

Virtu Financial Profile

Virtu Financial, Inc, financial services company, provides execution services and data, analytics, and connectivity products to clients worldwide. Its product suite includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology. The company's solutions enable clients to trade on various venues across countries and in multiple asset classes, including global equities, ETFs, foreign exchange, futures, fixed income, and other commodities.

