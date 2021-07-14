Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $102.28 Million

Analysts expect that Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL) will announce $102.28 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Hallmark Financial Services’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $103.26 million and the lowest is $101.30 million. Hallmark Financial Services reported sales of $129.07 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Hallmark Financial Services will report full year sales of $414.13 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $412.20 million to $416.07 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $421.69 million, with estimates ranging from $416.98 million to $426.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Hallmark Financial Services.

Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The insurance provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.34. The company had revenue of $107.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.95 million. Hallmark Financial Services had a negative return on equity of 6.04% and a negative net margin of 3.66%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hallmark Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Hallmark Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $225,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Hallmark Financial Services by 69.7% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 17,332 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 7,117 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in Hallmark Financial Services by 19.9% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 53,607 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 8,907 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Hallmark Financial Services in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Hallmark Financial Services by 55.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 38,920 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 13,846 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.33% of the company’s stock.

Hallmark Financial Services stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $5.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,616. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.37. Hallmark Financial Services has a twelve month low of $2.57 and a twelve month high of $5.40.

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc underwrites, markets, distributes, and services property/casualty insurance products to businesses and individuals in the United States. It operates through Specialty Commercial, Standard Commercial, and Personal segments. The Specialty Commercial segment provides primary and excess commercial vehicle insurance products and services; primary and excess liability, excess public entity liability, and E&S package and garage liability insurance products and services; primary and excess commercial property insurance for catastrophe and non-catastrophe exposures; healthcare and financial lines professional liability insurance products and services primarily for businesses, medical professionals, medical facilities, and senior care facilities; and satellite launch property/casualty insurance products and services, as well as various specialty programs.

