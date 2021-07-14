Hamilton Thorne (CVE:HTL) Shares Down 2.9%

Hamilton Thorne Ltd. (CVE:HTL) shares fell 2.9% on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$1.98 and last traded at C$1.99. 13,768 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 95,841 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.05.

Several research analysts have commented on HTL shares. Acumen Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Hamilton Thorne from C$2.00 to C$2.15 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Pi Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Hamilton Thorne from C$2.15 to C$2.75 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Hamilton Thorne from C$2.10 to C$2.40 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Colliers Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Hamilton Thorne from C$1.50 to C$1.60 in a research note on Friday, April 9th.

The company has a market capitalization of C$276.90 million and a PE ratio of 132.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.98.

Hamilton Thorne (CVE:HTL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$14.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$12.84 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Hamilton Thorne Ltd. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert J. Potter bought 62,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$1.81 per share, with a total value of C$112,482.48. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 300,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$543,333.78.

Hamilton Thorne Ltd. develops, manufactures, and sells precision instruments, consumables, software, and services for the assisted reproductive technologies (ART), research, and cell biology markets. It offers laser products used in a range of scientific applications and in vitro fertilization (IVF) procedures; and image analysis systems used in the studies of reproductive cells in the human fertility, animal sciences, and reproductive toxicology fields.

