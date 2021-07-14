Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. The Company provides debt and equity financing for infrastructure projects. Its infrastructure projects include Energy Efficiency Projects, Clean Energy Projects and Other Sustainable Infrastructure Projects. The company serves federal, state and local governments, commercial, utility, and industrial markets. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. is based in Annapolis, Maryland. “

Separately, Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $54.00 target price (down previously from $63.00) on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.11.

HASI stock traded down $1.15 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $56.35. The company had a trading volume of 688,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 708,861. The stock has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.13, a PEG ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.80. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a 1-year low of $30.01 and a 1-year high of $72.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 19.85 and a current ratio of 19.85.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 55.18%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Eckel sold 63,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.56, for a total transaction of $2,885,497.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 121,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,542,374. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HASI. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 81.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 173,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,457,000 after buying an additional 78,256 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $482,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 122,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,754,000 after buying an additional 14,578 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $407,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 59.0% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 2,807 shares in the last quarter. 80.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Company Profile

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include energy efficiency projects that reduce a buildings or facilities energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

