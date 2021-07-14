Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $63.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 15.62% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. The Company provides debt and equity financing for infrastructure projects. Its infrastructure projects include Energy Efficiency Projects, Clean Energy Projects and Other Sustainable Infrastructure Projects. The company serves federal, state and local governments, commercial, utility, and industrial markets. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. is based in Annapolis, Maryland. “

Separately, Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective (down previously from $63.00) on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.89.

Shares of NYSE HASI traded down $1.86 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.49. The company had a trading volume of 405,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 706,583. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.02. The company has a quick ratio of 19.85, a current ratio of 19.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 1.80. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a 12-month low of $32.30 and a 12-month high of $72.42.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.03. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 55.18%. Research analysts expect that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Eckel sold 63,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.56, for a total value of $2,885,497.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 121,650 shares in the company, valued at $5,542,374. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 15.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,328,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $411,148,000 after purchasing an additional 972,528 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,499,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $221,965,000 after acquiring an additional 24,502 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 10.2% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,093,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $117,422,000 after acquiring an additional 192,931 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 104.8% during the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,444,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,085,000 after acquiring an additional 739,295 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 10.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,242,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,684,000 after acquiring an additional 116,487 shares during the period. 80.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include energy efficiency projects that reduce a buildings or facilities energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

